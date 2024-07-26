Vorteilswelt
The big money special

Many people have to save – we show you where to do it

26.07.2024 13:06

Every third household in Austria has to cut back on spending in order to make ends meet. The potential for saving on fixed costs is currently higher than it has been for a long time. We have compiled a list of the best ways to save here.

Currently, a family household that always has a contract with the most expensive provider can save up to a whopping 4300 euros on its fixed costs by switching to the cheapest provider. Specifically, this is up to 1300 euros for gas, up to 950 euros for electricity and even up to 1400 euros for insurance!

Although 60 percent have already changed their mobile phone provider at least once and one in two have switched electricity providers, the potential for optimizing fixed costs is far from exhausted, says Durchblicker boss Martin Spona, who also says that 89 percent of households have noticed an increase in fixed costs this year. "At the same time, financial cushions are likely to have shrunk, as two out of five Austrians state that they can no longer cope with unplanned expenses such as repairs or purchases of major household appliances without a loan."

This is where you can make the biggest savings
If you are suffering from increased costs or want to optimize your spending, you should definitely look through your fixed costs. Because there is more money in here than there has been for a long time. We'll tell you where and how you can make the most savings and where it's worth taking a closer look.

