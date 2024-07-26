Many people have to save – we show you where to do it

Although 60 percent have already changed their mobile phone provider at least once and one in two have switched electricity providers, the potential for optimizing fixed costs is far from exhausted, says Durchblicker boss Martin Spona, who also says that 89 percent of households have noticed an increase in fixed costs this year. "At the same time, financial cushions are likely to have shrunk, as two out of five Austrians state that they can no longer cope with unplanned expenses such as repairs or purchases of major household appliances without a loan."