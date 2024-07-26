Proceedings underway
Drone scandal: Canada’s team manager suspended
Canada's national soccer coach Bev Priestman has been forced to leave her Olympic team after several incidents of spying with a drone. The 38-year-old has been suspended, the Canadian Football Association announced.
Assistant coach Andy Spence steps in as head coach. Priestman had already voluntarily left the sidelines for the 2-1 win over New Zealand on Thursday.
There had been a scandal before the game because a drone had been used twice during training with opponents New Zealand, as Canada's Olympic Committee had confirmed. Two members of the coaching staff, including assistant coach Jasmine Mander, had to leave the team. The world governing body FIFA subsequently initiated proceedings against Priestman, Mander and video analyst Joseph Lombardi. Canada Soccer also announced an external investigation and apologized for the incidents.
"In the past 24 hours, we have received further information about the drone missions against opponents ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris," said Kevin Blue, head of Canada Soccer, explaining Priestman's suspension. In light of the new revelations, the federation has decided to "suspend Priestman for the remainder of the Olympic Games and until the conclusion of our independent external investigation."
Priestman apologizes
Priestman had publicly apologized for the behavior after the incident came to light. "On behalf of our entire team, I would first like to apologize to the players and staff of the New Zealand Football Association and the players of Team Canada. This does not represent the values that our team stands for," said Priestman. "I am ultimately responsible for our behavior."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.