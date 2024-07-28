LIVE from 3 p.m.: Who will win the big Belgian GP?

The high-speed track in Belgium has recently been "not the happiest hunting ground" for McLaren, as Piastri also knows. While Verstappen won in 2023, 2022 and 2021, the papaya orange-painted cars only managed a top six result once during this period, when Daniel Ricciardo finished fourth in 2021. Norris, who like Verstappen has a Belgian mother, has yet to finish higher than seventh (2023). The last podium finish was Jenson Button's victory in 2012, but the current strength gives confidence. "We have a car that has developed into a real all-rounder," said Piastri. "I am confident that we will be strong."