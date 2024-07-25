Vorteilswelt
After the ruling in Bavaria

Nature conservation association criticizes wolf culls

25.07.2024 15:30

On Tuesday, the Salzburg Nature Conservation Association sent a letter to the black-blue state government calling for the culling regulations against wolves and other protected animal species to be repealed

comment0 Kommentare

The organization also bases its call on a decision by the Bavarian Administrative Court in Munich in mid-July, which - for formal reasons - overturned the basis for the rapid shooting of wolves in Bavaria.

The judge's central argument was that the Bavarian state government, contrary to its duty, had not consulted the recognized nature conservation associations before issuing a wolf ordinance at the end of April 2023. "We therefore see ourselves confirmed once again that the Salzburg state government's approach is also not legally compliant," emphasized Winfried Herbst, Chairman of the Salzburg Nature Conservation Association.

Insufficient inclusion
Not only Germany, but also Austria has ratified the Aarhus Convention, which ensures public participation in decision-making processes on environmental issues. "Simply asking for opinions, as the Salzburg state government has done with the previous regulations on the shooting of protected animal species, does not constitute an appropriate participation procedure," says Herbst. In some cases, only three working days were allowed for comments and the technical criticism was ignored without justification.

The Salzburg state government must repeal the pasture protection area ordinance and all ordinances already issued for the shooting of strictly protected animal species such as wolves, otters, gray herons and crows and refrain from issuing further shooting ordinances. These could only be applied again if the right of participation and objection of environmental organizations is guaranteed.

Despite a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on the protection of wolves in Austria, the provincial government approved the shooting of another wolf by decree on July 15 - apparently despite legal concerns in the provincial legislature

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

