Two in one day!

It's hot in the city, it is summer after all, but you still have to get used to temperatures of over 30 degrees. So a little break at a lake is just the thing, with slightly lower and definitely more pleasant outside temperatures. Our destination is a fairytale castle - Schloss Fuschl, which reopened as the Rosewood Hotel at the beginning of July after almost two years of renovation. It is picturesquely situated on a peninsula on Lake Fuschl and was built in the 15th century as a hunting lodge; now it shines in new splendor, the mix of old and new is wonderfully successful and looks as if it has always been like this.