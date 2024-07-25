Salzburg
Two in one day!
A local visit to Lake Fuschl and Lake Wolfgangsee - including a fairytale castle! The Salzkammergut is one of the most popular vacation regions in the country. No wonder, it's simply gorgeous and the term summer resort takes on a new meaning.
It's hot in the city, it is summer after all, but you still have to get used to temperatures of over 30 degrees. So a little break at a lake is just the thing, with slightly lower and definitely more pleasant outside temperatures. Our destination is a fairytale castle - Schloss Fuschl, which reopened as the Rosewood Hotel at the beginning of July after almost two years of renovation. It is picturesquely situated on a peninsula on Lake Fuschl and was built in the 15th century as a hunting lodge; now it shines in new splendor, the mix of old and new is wonderfully successful and looks as if it has always been like this.
The listed tower is still the heart of the spacious complex, which is surrounded by a large private park. There, in the oldest part of the historic building, you will find various restaurants as well as Sissi's tearoom. Anyone who comes here appreciates good food and is also rewarded with a view that is simply magnificent. I particularly like the new conservatory with terrace, where the menu offers light fish cuisine as well as traditional dishes such as Wiener schnitzel.
The view of the lake is truly unique, and it wouldn't be difficult to lose track of time here. The Sissi Museum and Schloss Ladl, an elegant boutique, are located in the adjacent building opposite. So much for the places that are open to the public and where guests who have not booked a room are more than welcome. Reservations are recommended, but there is enough space in the rustic wine bar to find a table spontaneously.
TIP: Fish specialties directly on the lake in the castle fishery. The oven-warm smoked fish with horseradish and bread can be enjoyed on site.
WONDERFUL SUMMER FRESHNESS
The facilities of the 5* hotel also include a spa with two swimming pools - indoor and outdoor - as well as a beach club right on the shore of the turquoise lake in the summer sun. You could imagine yourself in the Caribbean - however, a dip in the magical water is definitely refreshing, which is wonderful and makes me think of a summer retreat in the best sense of the word. For those who don't just want to laze around, there are many possibilities.
Stand-up paddles (SUP) and canoes are available free of charge to explore the lake, while the beautiful landscape with its tranquil forests, green alpine meadows and hidden valleys is waiting to be discovered by bike or on foot. Guided mountain bike tours, for example with Harry Kantsperger, are particularly popular. He knows where to find the most beautiful trails, the most breathtaking views and the best places to stop for refreshments.
HIKING TIP: In the Faistenau/Hintersee area there are around 30 mountain huts, and a 45-minute hike is enough to reach one of them.
FAISTENAU'S "JEDERMANN": A WHOLE VILLAGE PLAYS THEATER
In Faistenau, a village just a few kilometers away from Fuschl Castle, the famous play about the life and death of the rich man is performed every three years on the picturesque village square under the 1000-year-old lime tree. Since the 1950s, the people of Faistenau have been performing a popular "Jedermann", and the next time will be in 2025.
Speaking of "Jedermann" - the famous Salzburg Festival is still taking place until August 31 and quite a few of the international guests have checked into Rosewood Schloss Fuschl for this very reason, also because the city of Salzburg is so close. There are 98 rooms, suites and chalets to choose from. It is a house with history - including film history, as it served as the backdrop for the "Sissi" films with Romy Schneider.
ST. WOLFGANG ANNIVERSARY
It's time to move on. We stay in the area and visit St. Wolfgang, best known for its pilgrimage church and the operetta "Weißes Rössl". In 2024, the 1100th birthday of St. Wolfgang will be celebrated on Lake Wolfgangsee. It pays to drive up the Schafberg, as the 360-degree panoramic view is as picturesque as it is unique. On a clear day, you can see the Wolfgangsee, the Fuschlsee, the Hintersee, the Irrsee, the Krottensee, the Mondsee and the Wallersee.
GREAT PLEASURE ON THE LAKE
The short break ends with a detour to the Landhaus zu Appesbach, built in 1912, where Edward VIII, Duke of Windsor, who renounced the English kingdom for Wallis Simpson, once spent the night. 22 rooms, a restaurant with incomparable flair and a high culinary standard (tip: summery light ceviche of Ausseerland char, balanced by a creamy iced coffee), a wonderful beach bar, where you can also moor your boat if you have one, and a beautiful bathing area, where a dip in the cool water makes the day perfect after the culinary delights!
