Ilzer: “Good, but don’t kill all emotions”

Hartberg coach Markus Schopp and Gernot Messner from promoted GAK are also in favor of the new rules. "Then there are very clear rules. There will be a yellow card for someone who comes and a yellow card for someone who talks. Before, it was always vague and the referee could decide by feel," said Messner. "But I have one or two colleagues in my team where I'm still not quite sure whether it works like that. But it's a good set of rules for once," said Schopp.