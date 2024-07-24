Pre-trial detention not possible
Minor killed: Girl suspected of the crime
A minor has been killed in Sweden and another girl under the age of 15 is suspected of the crime. According to the public prosecutor's office, the victim, who was found in the open air at night in the small town of Landskrona in southern Sweden, was a girl of high school age.
The police had originally spoken of a woman between the ages of 25 and 35 and started a murder investigation.
Victim was probably killed with intent
The girl's injuries and the circumstances in which she was found led to the conclusion that she was most likely killed with premeditation, explained the public prosecutor in charge of the preliminary investigation, Tomas Olvmyr. A girl under the age of 15 was questioned about her suspected involvement in the crime.
Suspect was placed in the care of the social authorities
According to the information available so far, it is assumed that the two girls knew each other, said Olvmyr. As the suspect is under 15 years old, she cannot be remanded in custody. Instead, she was taken into the care of the social authorities. According to the public prosecutor's office, minors under the age of 15 cannot be held responsible for criminal offenses.
Accusation of murder and kidnapping
The victim was found in an abandoned industrial area on Tuesday night. There was no doubt that it was a murder, an investigator told the radio station SVT. As the newspaper "Helsingborgs Dagblad" reported, the victim is said to have been held captive before the crime. The young suspect is suspected of murder and kidnapping.
The circumstances of the case are still completely unclear. Sweden has had a major problem with gang crime for years, in which many minors are also involved. However, these are mostly boys, not girls.
