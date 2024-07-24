Verdict from New Zealand
Dog overfed: two months in prison for owner
According to animal rights activists, a New Zealand woman has been sentenced to two months in prison for allegedly feeding her dog to death. Pets are also getting fatter in Austria, as a survey of vets shows.
The animal named "Nuggi" was taken into care by the renowned animal welfare organization SPCA in 2021 after a police search and later died as a result of his weight, according to a statement. The extraordinary verdict was widely reported in most New Zealand media.
"He could barely walk"
"Nuggi was undoubtedly one of the most obese animals we have ever seen," said the organization that took the dog owner to court. "He was so huge that he could barely walk and he was obviously suffering from the considerable weight he was carrying," it said.
The heavy four-legged friend had to stop three times to catch his breath during the ten meters he had to walk from the property to the car. His legs could barely support his huge body.
Dramatic weight
A veterinary examination reportedly revealed that the four-legged friend weighed 53.7 kilos. Veterinarians were unable to listen to his heartbeat with a stethoscope as the sound could not penetrate the fat. He was also diagnosed with conjunctivitis.
"Nuggi" spent around two months in the care of SPCA, where he lost 8.9 kilos - around 16.5 percent of his body weight. However, he died suddenly from an acute hemorrhage due to a burst tumor in his liver. An autopsy revealed further health complications related to the morbid obesity, including liver disease.
Fed too much
According to the SPCA, the dog's owner pleaded guilty to failing to meet the dog's physical and health needs. She allegedly told the court in Manukau, south Auckland, that she gave "Nuggi" eight to ten pieces of chicken a day, as well as treats.
"A responsible dog owner provides their pet with an adequate diet and daily exercise, which was clearly not the case here," Westwood explained. The fact that the owner had not sought help was unacceptable. In addition to the prison sentence, the woman must also pay the equivalent of around 670 euros in fines, it said. She is also banned from keeping dogs for twelve months.
