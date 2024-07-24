Florianis fought against flames in waste facilities

42 operations in just ten days

The major fire was the 42nd operation in ten days for the Wiener Neustadt fire brigade, with the volunteers working 561 hours during this time. They had slowly reached the limits of their capacity, according to Chief of Operations Christian Pfeiffer, Commander of the Wr. Neustadt Fire Department: "Especially now, in the middle of the main holiday season, it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide the necessary resources. Large fires of this kind are not the problem, as neighboring fire departments can quickly provide support. It's the day-to-day business of smaller operations that is slowly getting out of hand."