Dangerous pockets of embers
Florianis fought against flames in waste facilities
A fire broke out in a recycling center in Wörth near Pöchlarn in the district of Melk, and several fire departments with around 70 firefighters also battled the flames in a waste processing plant in Wiener Neustadt.
Thick smoke could be seen from afar in Wiener Neustadt. A fire had broken out in a waste processing plant and kept numerous firefighters on their toes. Several fire departments - the Wiener Neustadt, Steinabrückl, Wöllersdorf and Bad Fischau volunteer fire departments - were alerted to the scene and fought together against the flames, which spread rapidly. The Florianis were very concerned about the neighboring field and adjacent parts of the outdoor storage area.
Eventually, the firefighters were able to slowly bring the fire under control. However, the extinguishing work proved to be laborious: in order to extinguish the numerous embers, the 400 m³ pile of garbage had to be pulled apart using two wheel loaders.
The official cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but waste yard manager Rudolf Udo Wiesmüller suspects lithium-ion batteries, which have been causing them problems for some time: "All it takes is a small scratch on a battery and suddenly there's a fire. This has happened time and again in the past. But a fire this big is the exception. I would like to thank the emergency services for their rapid assistance!"
42 operations in just ten days
The major fire was the 42nd operation in ten days for the Wiener Neustadt fire brigade, with the volunteers working 561 hours during this time. They had slowly reached the limits of their capacity, according to Chief of Operations Christian Pfeiffer, Commander of the Wr. Neustadt Fire Department: "Especially now, in the middle of the main holiday season, it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide the necessary resources. Large fires of this kind are not the problem, as neighboring fire departments can quickly provide support. It's the day-to-day business of smaller operations that is slowly getting out of hand."
Fire in recycling center near Pöchlarn
Almost at the same time, a fire broke out in a waste paper department in Wörth near Pöchlarn in the district of Melk. Employees immediately raised the alarm and tried to extinguish the flames. Garbage caught fire for as yet unexplained reasons.
Emergency crews from the Pöchlarn and Ornding fire departments used a wheel loader to remove the loose material from the hall and extinguish it outside using wetting agents. After around two hours, the fire was declared out.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.