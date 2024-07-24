Busted during a check
Man was receiving emergency assistance and dealing drugs
In the period from January 2021 to March 2024, two men aged 19 and 22 were dealing in various narcotics in the Hallein area. The older of the two even received emergency assistance. He is now in Salzburg prison for several offenses.
A drug-dealing duo was stopped with 100 grams of herbal cannabis during a traffic stop in March. Because it was suspected that both had been involved in a transfer of the substances shortly beforehand, the police confiscated the cell phones and drugs on the spot and launched an investigation into the two men (19 and 22 years old).
Received emergency assistance
However, the older of the two, who was receiving emergency unemployment assistance, continued his trafficking. After a court-ordered house search, the man was arrested. The investigators found a kilogram of herbal cannabis in his apartment. Due to his partial confession, the incrimination by his customers and the opening of his bank account, the man from Hallein was even found to be dealing in three kilograms of herbal cannabis.
According to the police, the man is also said to have dealt in cannabis resin, magic mushrooms, ecstasy and LSD. In addition to the narcotics, the investigators seized the 22-year-old's car, high-priced watches, jewelry, cash in the low four-digit range and a sum in the lower five-digit range in his bank account.
Accomplice charged at large
In addition to the charges for violations of the Narcotics Act, there were also charges for welfare fraud, money laundering and under the Weapons Act. He is being held in Salzburg prison. His 19-year-old accomplice, who has not been noticed since the traffic stop in March, is at large.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.