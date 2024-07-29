Louis Vuitton
K-Pop singer Lisa new brand ambassador
Louis Vuitton has announced the world-famous Thai singer and rapper Lisa Manobal as its new brand ambassador.
Lisa is a trendsetter in every sense of the word, who practices her profession with fearless authenticity. As a regular guest at Louis Vuitton fashion shows worldwide, her bold fashion choices reflect Nicolas Ghesquière's strong vision for Louis Vuitton's individuality-driven women's fashion, the company said.
Audience of millions
Lisa became famous as a member of the K-pop band BLACKPINK. Born Lalisa Manobal, the singer was instrumental in redefining today's global music and chart culture. The K-pop group's rapid rise to worldwide fame was marked by numerous awards and chart placements that reached an audience of millions and sparked a worldwide enthusiasm for K-pop.
New single "Rockstar"
Her recent solo performances showcase the artist's versatile talent and dedication. The announcement of her new role as House Ambassador comes at a very exciting time for Lisa. She recently released her new single "Rockstar".
The song and the official music video brought Lisa sensational success worldwide. "Rockstar" topped the charts upon release, including #1 on the Billboards Global Ex, #1 on the US Charts, #1 on the YouTube Global Weekly Chart, #4 on the Billboards Global 200 and a Top 10 debut on the Spotify Global Daily Charts.
Role in "The White Lotus"
In addition to music, Lisa will be seen in the next season of the hit HBO series "The White Lotus". This role will be her big screen debut.
