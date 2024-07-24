"The Beach"
Leonardo DiCaprio’s dream beach closed again
Leonardo DiCaprio (49) is not only one of the most famous Hollywood stars, but also one of the most prominent international environmentalists. But the "Titanic" star of all people is indirectly to blame for the fact that one of the most beautiful beaches in the world has to be closed again from the beginning of August to the end of September due to the high level of environmental pollution - Maya Bay on the Thai dream island of Ko Phi Phi Leh.
Of course, it was not DiCaprio's intention. But with his dropout drama "The Beach", which was released in cinemas in 2000, he triggered a global visitor hype overnight, which the uninhabited tropical island near Phuket was unable to withstand for long.
Crowds of tourists storm "The Beach"
Just like in a Hollywood blockbuster, the picturesque bay really does resemble a hidden Garden of Eden: powder-white sand, shimmering turquoise water. The jungle stretches right down to the beach, which is framed by imposing limestone cliffs. The dream bay is difficult to see from the sea. The perfect location for director Danny Boyle, in whose film a group of hippie dropouts around Leonardo DiCaprio live in a beach paradise secluded from civilization.
But since the film's success, Maya Bay has been overrun by crowds of holidaymakers and is on the to-do list for almost all travelers to Thailand. Up to 6,000 tourists a day were brought to the remote bay by speedboats from the inhabited neighboring island of Phi Phi Don and even from Phuket. A selfie on the dream beach that has been known for years as "DiCaprio Beach" is a bucket list item in the south of Thailand.
Sharks and turtles took flight
The consequences were devastating: the anchors of the countless excursion boats and the masses of tourists swimming destroyed the reef and the coral. The blacktip sharks, which reared their young in the shallow bay, disappeared, as did the sea turtles. Garbage piled up on the beach, while the sand became less and less. Practically everyone took original sand from "The Beach" in empty water bottles.
At the urging of well-known marine biologists, the authorities finally pulled the ripcord in June 2018 and closed Maya Bay to visitors. The coronavirus pandemic then broke out. The bay was only reopened to holidaymakers in January 2022 - but under strict conditions: swimming and snorkeling are strictly prohibited. Visitors are only allowed in the water up to their knees. Rangers patrol the beach. Time and again, they whistle holidaymakers out of the water who go further in than permitted so as not to include other tourists in their selfies. Those who leave garbage lying around or take sand or shells with them face heavy fines. Feeding fish is prohibited. Bringing in disposable packaging is also prohibited.
Boats are no longer allowed to moor
Boats are no longer allowed to moor in the bay. Tourists are now unloaded at a floating pier on the other side of the island, where they have to pay an entrance fee and walk a few hundred meters over a wooden walkway through the jungle to Maya Bay. And every year during the rainy season between August and the end of September, the bay is completely closed so that nature can recover.
Unfortunately, this is necessary because despite all the new rules of conduct, the impact on the environment is still high. The reason: "The visitors come without registration from various neighboring islands. No control system has been developed to really limit the daily number of tourists," regrets Peera Boonsang, director of the SAii Phi Phi Village Resort on the main island of Ko Phi Phi Don.
Restriction to 4000 visitors
After the reopening of Maya Bay two years ago, no more than 375 visitors were initially allowed per day. Then it was said per hour. Finally, the "restriction" was set at 4,000 people per day - perhaps the approximately 15 million euros from the annual visitor tickets are more important than the corals and shark populations after all.
Thailand thrives on tourism. Even the Phi Phi Islands in the Andaman Sea. "But we need sustainable tourism," says Boonsang. Not just for ethical reasons. It's also about business. After all, the paradisiacal nature is one of the main reasons why tourists visit the islands.
Thailand is making greater efforts to protect the environment
Like the SAii Resort, more and more hotels in the Phi Phi archipelago are therefore committed to protecting not only the tourist magnet Maya Bay, but also the other islands in the 390 square kilometer Marine National Park. "In addition to sustainable water, electricity and waste management, we regularly carry out beach clean-ups, plant mangroves and raise our guests' awareness of the fragile ecosystem with our Marine Discover Centre," explains Wanlob Hasalem, Hotel Manager at SAii Phi Phi Village Resorts.
Video: The trailer for the cult film "The Beach" (2000)
Clownfish are bred in the hotel's own marine center and bamboo sharks accidentally caught by fishermen are nursed back to health before being released back into the wild. The diving center, which is part of the Discovery Center, also helped with the reforestation of the destroyed corals in Maya Bay. The Mu Koh Phi Phi Marine National Park is particularly well known for its incredible variety of coral reefs and is considered an important refuge for many endangered shark and turtle species.
Recreational breaks for nature
"The reef is in good condition again. Even the blacktip sharks and green turtles have returned to Maya Bay," explains dive guide Paisan Pradsnphan. Above all, the break for nature during the coronavirus pandemic with the worldwide travel restrictions has done the underwater world good. He now hopes that the balancing act between tourism and environmental protection can be achieved.
But the view from the diving boat in Maya Bay, where hordes of tourists can once again be seen on DiCaprio Beach, raises doubts. Adrian Sidler, however, is confident. "I was here ten years ago. The whole bay was full of party boats and the beach was completely overcrowded. I think they'll manage here," says the 30-year-old Swiss. The fact that people are no longer allowed to swim is fine. "You can always get photos like in Leonardo DiCaprio's day," jokes the holidaymaker from Zug in Switzerland.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
