Leonardo DiCaprio’s dream beach closed again

At the urging of well-known marine biologists, the authorities finally pulled the ripcord in June 2018 and closed Maya Bay to visitors. The coronavirus pandemic then broke out. The bay was only reopened to holidaymakers in January 2022 - but under strict conditions: swimming and snorkeling are strictly prohibited. Visitors are only allowed in the water up to their knees. Rangers patrol the beach. Time and again, they whistle holidaymakers out of the water who go further in than permitted so as not to include other tourists in their selfies. Those who leave garbage lying around or take sand or shells with them face heavy fines. Feeding fish is prohibited. Bringing in disposable packaging is also prohibited.