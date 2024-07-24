Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Countless scams

Gang of youths with false identities on a spending spree

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 05:55

The numerous crimes range from robbery to fraud, and now the young criminals have been tracked down. The youths from Lower Austria and Vienna confess!

comment0 Kommentare

A gang of youths has now been caught by the police in the Weinviertel region. The young criminals are said to be responsible for numerous crimes. According to the police, the criminals have committed several robberies and thefts in Korneuburg and Vienna since the end of March. They caused a total loss of 1600 euros.

In addition to making dangerous threats, the "petty criminals" also have an assault on their list of offenses. The seven young people, aged between 14 and 19, are said to have committed the crimes in different combinations.

The youths are said to have broken into letterboxes in residential buildings a total of 92 times. (Bild: zVg)
The youths are said to have broken into letterboxes in residential buildings a total of 92 times.
(Bild: zVg)

In the course of the extensive investigations by the Provincial Criminal Police Office, four of them - 16 and 14 years old and younger, all from Vienna - were found to have committed several acts of fraud. They are believed to have stolen mail from letterboxes in various residential complexes at least 92 times.

"Free" shopping spree
In this way, the young criminals obtained new identities in order to order goods "free of charge" on the Internet. During their well-disguised shopping spree, they squandered 3600 euros in a very short space of time.

Together with the Federal Criminal Police Office, the youngsters were quickly tracked down. They confessed to the crime and have already given comprehensive statements. It is currently being investigated whether further criminal acts can be attributed to the young criminal gang. They will ultimately be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Korneuburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf