Countless scams
Gang of youths with false identities on a spending spree
The numerous crimes range from robbery to fraud, and now the young criminals have been tracked down. The youths from Lower Austria and Vienna confess!
A gang of youths has now been caught by the police in the Weinviertel region. The young criminals are said to be responsible for numerous crimes. According to the police, the criminals have committed several robberies and thefts in Korneuburg and Vienna since the end of March. They caused a total loss of 1600 euros.
In addition to making dangerous threats, the "petty criminals" also have an assault on their list of offenses. The seven young people, aged between 14 and 19, are said to have committed the crimes in different combinations.
In the course of the extensive investigations by the Provincial Criminal Police Office, four of them - 16 and 14 years old and younger, all from Vienna - were found to have committed several acts of fraud. They are believed to have stolen mail from letterboxes in various residential complexes at least 92 times.
"Free" shopping spree
In this way, the young criminals obtained new identities in order to order goods "free of charge" on the Internet. During their well-disguised shopping spree, they squandered 3600 euros in a very short space of time.
Together with the Federal Criminal Police Office, the youngsters were quickly tracked down. They confessed to the crime and have already given comprehensive statements. It is currently being investigated whether further criminal acts can be attributed to the young criminal gang. They will ultimately be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Korneuburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.