Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Upheaval at F1 team

Seidl out! Mattia Binotto takes over at Audi

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 14:41

Personnel changes at the Sauber/Audi Formula 1 racing team. As the racing team announced on Tuesday, Oliver Hoffmann and Andreas Seidl will be leaving the team. Instead, Mattia Binotto will return to the premier class of motorsport.

comment0 Kommentare

From August 1, the former Ferrari team boss will take over the management of Audi's Formula 1 project as Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer.

"I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project. With his vast experience from over 25 years in Formula 1, he will certainly be able to make a decisive contribution to Audi," says Board of Management Chairman Gernot Döllner, looking forward to the collaboration.

Andreas Seidl has to go. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Andreas Seidl has to go.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Power struggle within the team
Meanwhile, CEO Seidl and Chairman of the Board of Directors Hoffmann have to pack their bags. According to rumors, an internal power struggle has led to differences, and the structures in the racing team are said to have been considered too complicated.

"Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed through clear management structures, unambiguous responsibilities, reduced interfaces and efficient coordination processes. To achieve this, the team must be able to act independently and quickly," says Döllner. Binotto should make this possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Audi
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf