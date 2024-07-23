Upheaval at F1 team
Seidl out! Mattia Binotto takes over at Audi
Personnel changes at the Sauber/Audi Formula 1 racing team. As the racing team announced on Tuesday, Oliver Hoffmann and Andreas Seidl will be leaving the team. Instead, Mattia Binotto will return to the premier class of motorsport.
From August 1, the former Ferrari team boss will take over the management of Audi's Formula 1 project as Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer.
"I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project. With his vast experience from over 25 years in Formula 1, he will certainly be able to make a decisive contribution to Audi," says Board of Management Chairman Gernot Döllner, looking forward to the collaboration.
Power struggle within the team
Meanwhile, CEO Seidl and Chairman of the Board of Directors Hoffmann have to pack their bags. According to rumors, an internal power struggle has led to differences, and the structures in the racing team are said to have been considered too complicated.
"Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed through clear management structures, unambiguous responsibilities, reduced interfaces and efficient coordination processes. To achieve this, the team must be able to act independently and quickly," says Döllner. Binotto should make this possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.