Opposition fumes
After referendum: “The long-distance pass tunnel is dead!”
The result of the referendum in Nassereith picks! With a turnout of 50 percent, 95 percent voted against the Fernpass plans. However, the Tyrolean state government remains undeterred. And this is exactly what is upsetting the opposition.
As announced in a state statement, they will continue to stick to their strategy. "The result is above all an expression of rejection of the continuing traffic congestion and traffic jams. The aim is to achieve an improvement for the people along the route!"
The long-distance pass tunnel is dead. Dornauer and Mattle have to realize that.
Gebi Mair (Grüne)
The opposition is fuming
The opposition shakes its head at this interpretation. "The long-distance pass tunnel is dead. Dornauer and Mattle have to realize that," says Green Party leader Gebi Mair. It is a real cry in the direction of the state government: "Finally stop this wrong turn and recognize that the tunnel is not a solution," says Mair.
An end to "drive-over policy"
Liste Fritz and Neos have a similar view. "This is a bitter slap in the face for the state government and its plans, which must now be reconsidered," says Dominik Oberhofer (Neos).
And Markus Sint (Liste Fritz) emphasizes: "Local politicians and the black-red Mattle government in Innsbruck must accept and respect the 'no' vote of the people of Nassereither. The citizens are fed up with the "Drüberfahr" policy, they will no longer be patronized! Neither a municipal council nor a provincial government can make such far-reaching decisions about the future over the heads of the citizens!"
There is a tunnel solution from Biberwier to Mötz, which would relieve the entire route, the Gurgltal valley and the Mieminger Plateau.
Evelyn Achhorner (FPÖ)
"Cry for help from the population"
LA Evelyn Achhorner (FPÖ) also speaks of a cry for help from the population - the population simply does not want the toll road on the Fernpass summit tunnel. And she is now calling for alternative solutions: "For years now, traffic relief has been promised, what has remained is a section-by-section improvement in traffic safety. That is not enough."
Achhorner continues: "They also claim that there are no alternatives. That is not true. There is a tunnel solution from Biberwier to Mötz, which would relieve the entire route, the Gurgltal valley and the Mieminger Plateau. This can be tolled, as local traffic can then use the existing traffic network again. Every truck and every car traveling through has to go through this tunnel!"
Asfinag could be brought on board with the financing - because it would then save itself the Tschirgant Tunnel.
