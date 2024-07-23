Flood of passengers leads to more smuggling again

Cannabis & Co.: large quantities of narcotics seized

In just 20 drug seizures, 120 kilos of narcotics were found, including 3.9 kg of cannabis and 120 kg of khat as well as 77 psychotropic substances. At the beginning of March, customs officers from the mobile control unit seized around 1.8 kilos of cannabis in a postal consignment from Bangkok. In mid-May, they seized 120 kilos of khat from Tel Aviv. Khat is a plant that has a stimulating effect similar to MDMA (ecstasy). As it is only found in remote areas, it is usually transported on airplanes. In addition to narcotics, numerous illegal medicines are also in circulation: 352 kilos or 4,969 pieces of counterfeit or illegal medicines were seized.