First estimate
Taylor Swift could bring Vienna 100 million euros
When US superstar Taylor Swift performs, it sometimes triggers small earthquakes - and the economic impact is apparently also considerable. The Vienna Business Agency has now made a corresponding estimate for Vienna.
It assumes a possible value creation potential of up to 100 million euros for the location as a result of the three concerts. Taylor Swift will be performing at the Ernst Happel Stadium on August 8, 9 and 10 as part of her "Eras Tour".
As a spokesperson for the business agency explained, this is an initial estimate based on available US figures. These can also be used to derive a possible value creation scenario for Vienna. Valid data based on calculations is not yet available, at least for the time being.
Noticeable rash
However, it is safe to say that Taylor Swift will have a noticeable economic impact on the location in the short term, it was emphasized. In general, such mega-concerts - the number of which is increasing - could open up new economic potential. This would have an impact on areas such as tourism, mobility and gastronomy, it was said.
High hotel occupancy rates
The fact that the hotel industry is benefiting from Swift's guest appearance has already been confirmed. According to Vienna Tourist Board, hotel room occupancy is already very high during the days of the concerts. However, last-minute Swifties can still find accommodation, as it is still available, they assure us.
However, a stay in Vienna should only be planned spontaneously in the rarest of cases. Tickets are no longer available. The three concerts have been sold out for a year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
