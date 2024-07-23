Protection of privacy
Pilnacek report is partially redacted
The Ministry of Justice published the report on the Christian Pilnacek case on Tuesday morning. The approximately 230 pages are partly blacked out, with the deceased former section head's privacy being argued.
The paper has already been quoted. It is the report of the investigative commission that looked into possible political influence during the term of office of the deceased former section head Christian Pilnacek. It was set up by Justice Minister Alma Zadić.
The reason for this was a recording in which Pilnacek had said to acquaintances in a pub that the ÖVP had unsuccessfully demanded that investigations be stopped and house searches be stopped. According to chairman Martin Kreutner, the commission has indeed found evidence of "two-tier justice"; the report covers the years 2010 to 2023.
Among other things, his team investigated the questions of whether unauthorized persons attempted to obtain or pass on information and whether anomalies in the course of proceedings suggest attempted or actual influence on the judiciary. To this end, files such as criminal and official supervision files were analyzed, interviews were conducted and comparisons were made with international models and standards. A dedicated reporting office was also set up.
Available online
The full text of the commission of inquiry was not immediately presented, which led to criticism from the opposition. The document has since been published online on the Ministry of Justice website. The contents include the organization of the public prosecution authorities, management deficits and systemic shortcomings in staffing. The commission makes recommendations in many areas.
The costs will be announced as soon as the final report is available.
