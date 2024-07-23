No regrets for Thiem: “Would have been a risk”

Dominic Thiem is still playing Kitzbühel, the US Open and Vienna. Unless an Olympic opportunity opens up at short notice and Andy Murray cancels for Paris. The main reason why the 31-year-old Thiem will end his career on September 3 is that the former US Open winner has not found his old form since injuring his wrist on June 22, 2021. Also because he was never able to use his right wrist as much as before after recovering from the injury.