Among them Hamas
Palestinians agree on post-war government
The Gaza Strip is to have a government of "reconciliation" after the war. This has now been agreed by 14 Palestinian groups, including the Islamist Hamas. However, this is only to be a transitional government.
This was announced by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. A declaration to this effect was signed in Beijing. His country wants to play a "constructive role in securing peace and stability" in the Middle East. China's government supports a two-state solution and had already received the Palestinian organizations Hamas and Fatah for talks in April.
What exactly the post-war government of the groups should look like was not initially known. This was an "internal matter for the Palestinian groups", said China's foreign minister.
"We are committed to national unity and demand it," said Musa Abu Marsuk, a high-ranking Hamas representative. The signatories also include the secular Fatah, a rival of Hamas. It is controlled by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and governs with limited power in the occupied West Bank. Hamas took sole control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 and forcibly ousted the Fatah party.
Negotiations resume
An Israeli delegation is expected in the Qatari capital Dohar on Thursday to discuss a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Israel's government is demanding that armed forces be allowed to remain in the so-called Philadelphi Corridor and wants to control the return of displaced Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip. In addition, the remaining positions of the Israeli troops are to be clarified.
Netanyahu traveled to the USA
Hamas, on the other hand, which governs the Gaza Strip, is demanding the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the area. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure internationally and at home to end the fighting and secure the release of the Hamas hostages. On Monday, he traveled to the country's closest ally in the USA. There, the politician will meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others.
