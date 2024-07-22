Drunk driver rescues himself from sinking car

Search operation by police and fire departments

The 38-year-old driver ran off in the direction of Frankenmarkt with severe hypothermia, the ambulance arrived at the Trenauer Mühle and was able to give him first aid. However, it was not known at the time whether any other people were involved in the accident. The police and around 40 emergency services from the Frankenmarkt, Vöcklamarkt and Windling-Mühlberg fire departments therefore launched a search operation using two thermal imaging drones. After half an hour, the all-clear was given.