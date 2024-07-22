Car sounded the alarm itself
Drunk driver rescues himself from sinking car
An intoxicated 38-year-old man crashed his car into the Vöckla. He had lost control of the vehicle. The driver was able to save himself and the car alerted the emergency services via an e-call system. As it was not clear whether other people were involved, a search operation was launched.
While driving through Vöcklamarkt tonight, a man from Frankenmarkt lost control of his car due to excessive speed, his high alcohol level - a breathalyzer test later revealed 1.76 per mille - and poor visibility. He drove straight across a meadow on a left-hand bend, broke through the embankment of the Vöckla, felling a maple tree 30 centimeters in diameter, and crashed into the river.
Driver climbed out of the tailgate
While the Skoda drifted around 50 meters downstream, the driver managed to free himself via the tailgate. The doors of the car could no longer be opened due to the water pressure. The car sank into the Vöckla, which was around two meters deep, but was able to raise the alarm itself via an e-call system.
Search operation by police and fire departments
The 38-year-old driver ran off in the direction of Frankenmarkt with severe hypothermia, the ambulance arrived at the Trenauer Mühle and was able to give him first aid. However, it was not known at the time whether any other people were involved in the accident. The police and around 40 emergency services from the Frankenmarkt, Vöcklamarkt and Windling-Mühlberg fire departments therefore launched a search operation using two thermal imaging drones. After half an hour, the all-clear was given.
Driver's license confiscated
The sunken Skoda was recovered from the river by a towing company in a difficult rescue operation. The driver's license was taken away for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
