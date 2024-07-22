Stabbed after dispute with e-scooter driver

"I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt him," the accused finally apologized to the bus driver, who had spent two days in hospital and then two weeks on sick leave. "I just want him to leave me alone and get his punishment. That's no way to treat people who want to help," he replied. The 57-year-old was awarded 1,500 euros by the court for the pain he suffered. The defendant accepted the sentence imposed on him. The public prosecutor did not make a statement for the time being. The verdict is therefore not legally binding.