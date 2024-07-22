PV system planned
Vienna’s Westbahnhof railway station becomes a “solar power plant”
The plans for what the initiators claim will be the largest inner-city photovoltaic system to date were presented in Vienna on Monday. It will be built at Vienna's Westbahnhof station. The platform area will be completely roofed over by ÖBB.
The system will cover an area of around four soccer pitches - i.e. 25,000 square meters - as ÖBB board member Manuela Waldner emphasized at a press conference at the site. Commissioning is planned for 2030.
Vienna's Westbahnhof was completely renovated a few years ago - the main building and the interior of the hall. The platforms themselves were not renovated. According to Waldner, they are now also in need of renovation. The necessary work is now being used to cover the area with a hall roof and a solar system.
The roof will also protect passengers from wind and weather in future, as was emphasized. But there will also be enough light for the platforms, emphasized Waldner. Transparent elements will ensure this. New additional seating was also promised.
3400 megawatt hours
A PV system that will generate around 3400 megawatt hours of electricity per year will be installed above the building. This corresponds to the annual requirements of around 850 households, it was said. However, the energy generated there will not flow into the city's kitchens and living rooms. The electricity will be used to supply the station, i.e. primarily the stores and offices located there.
"This is really something to be proud of"
Construction is due to start in 2028. Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) praised the measure as a showcase project. "This is really something to be proud of." She emphasized that the system is being built on an already sealed area. In general, every single PV system is a contribution to energy independence and climate protection.
Climate-neutral by 2040
Vienna's SPÖ party leader Josef Taucher also referred to the city's corresponding goals. Vienna wants to be climate-neutral by 2040. Photovoltaics would make an important contribution here. According to Taucher, PV output in Vienna has quadrupled since the start of the Vienna Solar Power Initiative.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
