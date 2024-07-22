After the Hungarian GP
Toto Wolff: “This is the new benchmark!”
After two race wins in a row, Mercedes also had to admit defeat to the "Papaya" cars at the Hungarian Grand Prix - McLaren celebrated a one-two victory with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. "We have to acknowledge that McLaren is now clearly leading the field, in all conditions. That is the new benchmark," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, praising Andrea Stella and Zak Brown's team.
"It's great that there is another team that has made the leap and is able to achieve double victories. That's good for all of us. But in these conditions, we weren't at the level to compete with them. But I'm happy for them. And I've already seen the movie in which they are now seeing each other again," said Wolff. However, his team got the maximum out of the race. Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 200th career podium finish in third place. George Russell started from 17th place after a botched qualifying session and finished eighth.
Mercedes' goals in the championship? Wolff: "If we say what is a realistic to optimal scenario, then probably third place in the championship."
"It's only human..."
"Catching up with Red Bull is difficult, and McLaren is now the hunted. That's why I think P3 is the target," said Wolff, who does not want to put a negative spin on the weekend despite the somewhat smaller trophy for Lewis Hamilton this time: "It's only human to base your expectations on what you've just achieved," he said in reference to the victories in Spielberg and Silverstone.
Wolff: "But it's clear that Budapest, especially in the heat, with the asphalt, was never going to be really good for us. So to take a hard-fought podium with us now is good ... Unfortunately, we already lost the race yesterday with George."
The Belgian GP will take place at Spa-Franchorchamps next weekend, July 28, before the premier class takes a four-week summer break.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
