Toto Wolff: “This is the new benchmark!”

"It's great that there is another team that has made the leap and is able to achieve double victories. That's good for all of us. But in these conditions, we weren't at the level to compete with them. But I'm happy for them. And I've already seen the movie in which they are now seeing each other again," said Wolff. However, his team got the maximum out of the race. Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 200th career podium finish in third place. George Russell started from 17th place after a botched qualifying session and finished eighth.