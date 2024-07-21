Violence at Reumannplatz
After the excesses: Tichy on the fear of regulars
If there is a stabbing at Reumannplatz, the ice cream parlor is associated with it. Tichy has had enough. Will the business stay where it is?
Violent excesses on Reumannplatz, right outside Tichy - the atmosphere in one of the city's most famous ice cream parlors becomes even frostier. "We've had enough now, we don't want our name to always be associated with crime," says Kurt Tichy. It tarnishes the name of the brand. "At first we wanted to sit it out, wait and see. But the media coverage of the knife attack trial in March became too much for us," explains the entrepreneur. Many people mistakenly thought that Tichy was the scene of the crime because the article was so poorly worded. He adds: "We also don't want to become a political pawn."
Many customers disgruntled
It is indeed the case that many customers are unsettled. "We receive calls from regular customers asking whether it is still safe to come to us. Others want us to open a branch in the 1st and 13th districts or deliver the ice cream," says daughter Xenia Tichy. Nothing has ever happened in the restaurant itself, so there is "nothing to be afraid of". "Reumannplatz is better than its reputation," emphasizes Xenia Tichy. A lot has been done to improve the area and there is now a strong police presence.
Incidents damage the business
"For over 70 years, we have endeavored to offer guests ice cream of the highest quality. Generations have made the Tichy what it is today," they say. It is a shame that incidents that are not their responsibility damage their business. "Only at the end of the season will the figures show whether there were fewer customers. But it already feels that way," says Xenia Tichy. Leaving Reumannplatz would be out of the question.
