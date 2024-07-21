After the excesses: Tichy on the fear of regulars

Violent excesses on Reumannplatz, right outside Tichy - the atmosphere in one of the city's most famous ice cream parlors becomes even frostier. "We've had enough now, we don't want our name to always be associated with crime," says Kurt Tichy. It tarnishes the name of the brand. "At first we wanted to sit it out, wait and see. But the media coverage of the knife attack trial in March became too much for us," explains the entrepreneur. Many people mistakenly thought that Tichy was the scene of the crime because the article was so poorly worded. He adds: "We also don't want to become a political pawn."