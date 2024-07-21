Olympic series part 5
Tirol trio chase their dream over hill and dale
More than 10,000 athletes from 204 nations will be competing for points, meters and seconds in Paris from 26 July. And for all of them, an Olympic medal is the big dream. This naturally applies to the Tyrolean mountain bikers Mona Mitterwallner, Laura Stigger and Max Foidl.
"I loved the Olympics from an early age. It was always a spectacle, I watched everything on TV as a child," says Stigger, summing up her enthusiasm.
They are chasing Austria's first Olympic medal in cross-country over hill and dale at the Games in Paris. The two young stars Mitterwallner (22) and Stigger (23) are among the medal favorites due to their successes.
Slowed down by salmonella poisoning
Mitterwallner was admittedly slowed down by salmonella poisoning during her preparations for the most important race. "I tried to get back to my strength every day. But the values don't normalize so quickly," says the athlete from Silz, hoping that she will be able to call up her top form for her Olympic premiere on day X.
You can't force anything. In the end I just want to be able to say that I got everything out of myself that was possible.
Laura Stigger
For Stigger, the countdown to the season highlight went without a hitch, at least in the end. The Haiminger recently crowned herself double national champion. "You can't force anything. In the end, I just want to be able to say that I got everything out of myself that was possible," says Laura, taking a relaxed approach to her second Olympic race.
The winner of four World Cup races still has Tokyo 2021 on her mind, as Stigger had to retire completely exhausted early.
"Outliers like to go up in Paris"
With 17th place, Max Foidl has better memories of Japan. After the strong World Cup races in Brazil, where he achieved his best career results with 12th and 10th place, the 28-year-old from St. Johann wants to outdo Tokyo: "The good feeling from Brazil is not quite back yet. The runaway upwards can come in Paris."
Curious: Foidl and Stigger will not see the Olympic Village this time either. The bike center in Elancourt is around 30 kilometers from the center of Paris.
