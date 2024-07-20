Experts warn
Escalation in the election campaign: threat of civil war in the USA?
The shock after the attack on Donald Trump is still great. For some observers, the shots fired at the 78-year-old show that US democracy has long been in crisis and even warn of a new civil war.
Political scientist Barbara Walter, for example, has renewed her warning that the USA is closer to civil war "than any of us would like to believe".
Concerns about political instability
She fears one or two decades of political instability or violence in the United States, which could be accompanied by the assassination of politicians and judges and the rise of militias, as the Frankfurter Rundschau reported on Saturday.
The reasons are political polarization, cultural tribalism, the acceptance of conspiracy theories and the availability of weapons in the United States. Walter identifies a false sense of naivety and innocence in American society. There is a misconception that the United States is "too good" for such things.
Sharon Stone on the US election campaign: "I am deeply concerned"
Hollywood star Sharon Stone also expressed concern about the future of her home country in light of the escalating US election campaign. "I am a proud American. I love my country and of course I am deeply concerned," said the 66-year-old at the Taormina Film Festival in the vacation resort of the same name in Sicily.
It is the first time that someone has built their election campaign on the basis of hate and oppression, Stone continued. She did not name names. However, she was probably referring to former President Donald Trump, who was recently nominated as the Republican Party's candidate in the upcoming presidential election at a party convention. He has repeatedly attracted attention with controversial statements in recent months and recently stepped up his rhetoric on the subject of migration.
"Trump isto blame"
Dominik Tolksdorf, USA expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations, also believes that Trump is responsible for the increase in political violence during the US election campaign. Although it is "highly dramatic" that Trump was shot at, he has actively fueled this development: "He has created images of the enemy and was basically indifferent to political violence or even made fun of it, so Trump has definitely played his part in the situation as it is."
USA: Democracy in danger?
According to a survey by the "New York Times", almost 70% of eligible voters in the USA believe that the political and economic system needs fundamental change or even a complete overhaul, which does not necessarily have to result in a democracy in the end, which is exactly what "Project 2025" intends to do under a new Trump presidency to restructure the political institutions of the USA and concentrate much more power on the president.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
