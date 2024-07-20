Escalation in the election campaign: threat of civil war in the USA?

"Trump isto blame"

Dominik Tolksdorf, USA expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations, also believes that Trump is responsible for the increase in political violence during the US election campaign. Although it is "highly dramatic" that Trump was shot at, he has actively fueled this development: "He has created images of the enemy and was basically indifferent to political violence or even made fun of it, so Trump has definitely played his part in the situation as it is."