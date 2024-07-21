With the "Lidl Trek" team
Verbnjak is suddenly in the world of professional cycling
After the first Andorra team camp with the World Tour team "Lidl Trek", Carinthian Paul Verbnjak can even dream of his first tour.Together with roommate Patrick Konrad and star Mattias Skjelmose, he feverishly followed the Tour de France from afar. Last year, the Klagenfurt native covered 600,000 meters of altitude on skis and bike.
Suddenly right in the middle of the professional cycling world! This summer, Klagenfurt ski mountaineer Paul Verbnjak is allowed to try out for the Future Team of the "Lidl Trek" racing team (number 2 in the world). His first two-week camp in Andorra with the team ends today - the 22-year-old was one of only three young riders.
600,000 vertical meters in one year
"Many stars like Mattias Skjelmose or Pedro Lopez were preparing for the Olympics or the Vuelta - it was really cool to train with them. At home, I was always one of the fastest, but now I had to take a back seat," says Verbnjak, who normally completes around 600,000 vertical meters (ski plus bike) per year. In Andorra, it was around 30,000 within 14 days.
I think I was able to sell myself quite well. Training with the stars of the team was a lot of fun.
Paul VERBNJAK
Together with roommate Patrick Konrad (Lower Austria), he also rode with the Tour de France aces of his new team. "I've been really well received as a newcomer." And Verbnjak may soon have his first major assignment with the American team. He is the first reserve rider on call for the Tour of Denmark at the beginning of August. "If one of the front riders drops out, I'm ready to step in."
2026 Olympics in Italy remains an issue
However, whether the ski mountaineer changes sport altogether probably depends on whether a lucrative offer comes his way. After all, this year's trial gallop is still unpaid and the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy are still on the agenda. "But I think I've managed to sell myself well," laughs Verbnjak.
