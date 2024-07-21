New store found
These “angels” can now help again
To support people in need, Sabine Häupl founded a book flea market in 2010 - which grew steadily! After a forced break of seven months, the association "Menschen in Not - Engel helfen" is reopening a new store. And right in the center of St. Pölten.
Sabine Häupl is back: the "helping angel" of the association of the same name for the benefit of people in need is expected to open a new store in the middle of St. Pölten on August 3. As reported, Häupl and her team had to unexpectedly move out of their free domicile in the Promenade shopping center at the end of last year because the space was needed for a - paying - tenant. Since then, they have been looking for a new home.
Rent & co. reduce donation proceeds
This has now ended in Schreinergasse and therefore in a prime location. The only downer: although the staff costs - Häupl and her helpers all work on a voluntary basis - are still very low, rent, operating costs and energy charges are incurred for the new business. "Unfortunately, we can't donate all of the proceeds to people in need," she explains during her visit to the Krone.
The premises have not yet been fully furnished, but the second-hand store has been expanded to include household goods and clothing. Because that's what customers need most - and also because of sustainability. "It's terrible what ends up in the bin these days," says the dedicated manager.
In 2021, Häupl was honored by Krone readers with the Herzensmenschpreis. An award that is still very close to her heart today: "That makes me proud. But I'm even happier that it puts our social commitment in the spotlight!" And rightly so: socially needy families and the homeless are among her "customers". But anyone can shop here. Scheduled opening hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and every first Saturday of the month.
Information on donations & co. by e-mail at: menscheninnot@gmx.at
