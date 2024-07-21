These “angels” can now help again

Sabine Häupl is back: the "helping angel" of the association of the same name for the benefit of people in need is expected to open a new store in the middle of St. Pölten on August 3. As reported, Häupl and her team had to unexpectedly move out of their free domicile in the Promenade shopping center at the end of last year because the space was needed for a - paying - tenant. Since then, they have been looking for a new home.