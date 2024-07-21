Schneider's glasses
Now it’s over with Dr. Best
Author Robert Schneider ventures into the nitty-gritty: Austria and his passion for titles. But there could be trouble ahead: Will the subservient and obedient better treatment of Mr. and Mrs. Doctor soon be over?
A doctorate before the name still makes a murderous impression. Especially in an authoritarian country like Austria, where the degree of deference and subservience supposedly increases from west to east. Advertising has long since recognized that a doctorate can promote the sale of a product. It is supposed to suggest respectability and ergo quality. This applies to custard powder as well as toothbrushes. If it even becomes a professor, the devotion knows no bounds. As the actor Klausjürgen Wussow once said in an interview, he had long since resigned himself to the name Professor Brinkmann. At some point, the head doctor of the "Black Forest Clinic" simply gave up.
Now, of course, countless plagiarism scandals have somewhat discredited the precious title. Its shining lights were Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU), Annette Schavan (CDU) and, most recently, Berlin's transport senator Manja Schreiner (CDU), who was stripped of her doctorate because her dissertation contained over two thirds of citations without sufficient identification. In the meantime, it has become a media sport to scrutinize politicians' dissertations to the letter. At the latest when they enter politics, the papers are finally read. However, as journalist David Denk wrote in ZEIT magazine on May 1, 2024, things are set to change fundamentally with the doctorate. At least in Germany. In future, the title will not appear in front of the surname as it does now, but, as Denk continues: "(...) in a new data field on the back of the ID document.
Austria and Germany
The federal government justifies this with an alignment with international customs and confusion among foreign border authorities, as the two letters are often mistaken for the first letters of the surname (...)" Dr. Eck, who was addressed as Mr. Dreck at customs, finally becomes Mr. Eck without having to explain himself at length. Comforting for this gentleman. In Austria, the change will probably be a long time coming. Frau Doktor has simply become too accustomed to her husband's title. And vice versa recently too.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.