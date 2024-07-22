We live in an exhausted world

Robert Schneider: Let's start from the beginning, Hubert. You were born in Bludenz. What kind of home was it where you grew up?

Hubert Dragaschnig: I grew up in Sturnengasse 18 in Bludenz for the first seven years. In the old days, Sturnengasse was something like the "Narragässle". Very poor people lived there. We didn't have a bathroom. Mom still rubbed the laundry on the washboard. Once a month we went to friends' houses to bathe there. Later we moved to the Kreuzsiedlung, a social housing estate. My father was from Carinthia, my mother came from Fontanella in Walsertal. So I am the child of migrants. My father, who was in the SS and then a Russian prisoner of war, somehow didn't make it through the economic miracle, which is why the pressure on his son was particularly great. I only realized this many years later, namely how cheated the life of my father and his generation must have been. The 20th century is a century without narratives. It simply wasn't talked about. Resisting this pressure was only possible through refusal, which meant that my school career was correspondingly mixed. After changing schools several times and repeating year 7 at grammar school three times, I gave up.