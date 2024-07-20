Acute shortage of places at secondary schools in Linz

Gyms as classrooms

Prammer: "We are aware of the problem of the generally high demand and are tackling the challenge of finding and adapting rooms for specific locations." Consideration is also being given to converting gyms into classrooms in the short term. This is because containers, such as the one in Auhof (Mira Lobe School), cannot be realized in the short term. ILG Managing Director Markus Eidenberger: "There are delivery times of up to six months for suitable containers, so this requires a lead time."