Gamers watch out! These new features will blow you away

Especially in summer, many players lose the fun of EA Sports (formerly Fifa). In Ultimate mode in particular, only players with a total rating above 90 are still running around, and the agility and speed of the players means that the gameplay can hardly be compared to the first few weeks after the new release. And yet a phenomenon occurs every year at the end of September: as soon as the game is available in the stores, the new game is played. And as this will also be the case for many gamers this year, Krone+ wants to get you in the mood for EA Sports FC 25 right now.