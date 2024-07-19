Retreat of the Ried ladies
“We are in a state of shock”
Sports director Stephanie Ranftl thought she was watching the wrong movie: On Monday, she was about to finalize the squad planning with the team and coaching staff of SPG Ried/Antiesenhofen/Weilbach when suddenly everything changed. Nine players from the Upper Austrian league team announced that they would no longer be playing for the team from the Innviertel region.
"I first have to analyze and digest this for myself. We are all in a state of shock and it hurts my heart. We are all depressed," said Ranftl, summarizing the events of the last transfer day (15 July).
What happened? Apparently, the players goaded each other into going to Wallern-Krenglbach together. In the end, five players did so, two each transferred to Aspach and Dorf/Pram. Hours later, the coaching team also resigned because they no longer saw any prospects with the disbanded squad. "As a gesture of goodwill, we canceled their commitments and those of the players because we didn't want to force anyone to play for us.
Setback for Ried
We didn't have to let them go," said Ranftl. For second division club SV Ried, the case is of course a bitter setback in their efforts to promote women's soccer. Planned as the third power behind SPG BW Linz/Union Kleinmünchen and LASK, a contingency plan must now take effect: From August onwards, the club will play in the women's division South/West. "There was no alternative, it would have made no sense to compete in the OÖ-Liga with the rest of the squad," Ranftl is convinced.
Emergency plan nine-team league
OÖFV President Gerhard Götschhofer is just as surprised by the withdrawal as everyone else. Emergency plan: A nine-team league as in the previous season - the statutes do not allow for anything else.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
