“We are in a state of shock”

Setback for Ried

We didn't have to let them go," said Ranftl. For second division club SV Ried, the case is of course a bitter setback in their efforts to promote women's soccer. Planned as the third power behind SPG BW Linz/Union Kleinmünchen and LASK, a contingency plan must now take effect: From August onwards, the club will play in the women's division South/West. "There was no alternative, it would have made no sense to compete in the OÖ-Liga with the rest of the squad," Ranftl is convinced.