Fish farm destroyed
Risk of epidemics after storms: Austrian army deployed
The devastating storms this week also hit a large fish farm in Kalwang in Upper Styria hard. The collection of around 250 tons of fish carcasses continues and there is a risk of epidemics. Around 40 soldiers from the Austrian army are now helping with the clean-up.
As reported, the severe storms of the past few days have left a trail of devastation in parts of Upper Styria. The well-known Igler fish farm in Kalwang was hit particularly hard. More than a million trout and char died in the mud.
This is not only a personal tragedy for the family business, but also a potential danger for people and the environment, as the decomposition process progresses rapidly at these temperatures.
More than a million dead fish
For this reason, the Austrian Armed Forces deploy to Kalwang with Air Defense Battalion 2 to provide disaster relief. The 40 or so soldiers help to clean up the destroyed fish farm, as there is a risk of epidemics.
More than one million fish carcasses weighing around 250 tons need to be collected and disposed of before the decomposition progresses any further. As the Ministry of Defense announced on Friday, the operation is expected to last until Saturday.
In addition to the operation in Kalwang, the Austrian Armed Forces and Pioneer Battalion 1 will also remove the accumulated driftwood from the Hirzmann Dam reservoir, as there is a risk of the dam bursting. Three pioneer boats and a truck with a lifting crane as well as twelve soldiers are being deployed for this purpose. This operation could be completed by Friday, but if further rainfall occurs, the relief effort could be extended to Saturday or Sunday.
