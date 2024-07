Goiginger returns to the Bundesliga

Return to his old home

Goiginger moved from LASK to VfL Osnabrück in the winter. The attacker made a total of nine appearances. In the steel city, where he played for the Blue-Whites from 2016 to 2017, scoring eight goals and recording ten assists in 36 games, he wants to return to his old strength. "The team did well last season in the promotion year and I want to do my bit to be successful," says Goiginger.