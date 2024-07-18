Solution approaching in the battle for free corona tests

On Thursday, in response to an APA inquiry, the social insurance company said that there had been "constructive talks" on Wednesday between the Co-Chairman of the Conference of Social Insurance Institutions, Peter Lehner, and the Vice President of the Medical Association, Edgar Wutscher, in which the assumption of costs for Covid tests "for risk groups in private practice" was discussed. "We have worked out a solution in the course of the negotiations, which will be coordinated with the three health insurance providers and in the committees of the Medical Association in the next step.