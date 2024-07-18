For risk groups
Solution approaching in the battle for free corona tests
After lengthy negotiations between the Medical Association and the social security system, a solution is soon to be found for coronavirus tests, which have been subject to a fee at the doctor's office since April 1 (even in suspected cases). It is about free tests for risk groups. The sticking point so far has been the level of fees.
On Thursday, in response to an APA inquiry, the social insurance company said that there had been "constructive talks" on Wednesday between the Co-Chairman of the Conference of Social Insurance Institutions, Peter Lehner, and the Vice President of the Medical Association, Edgar Wutscher, in which the assumption of costs for Covid tests "for risk groups in private practice" was discussed. "We have worked out a solution in the course of the negotiations, which will be coordinated with the three health insurance providers and in the committees of the Medical Association in the next step.
Agreement targeted for August
The results will then be published," explained Lehner in a written statement. He stated that the "latest date" for this publication would be the beginning of August.
Wutscher confirmed that such a solution had been worked out on Wednesday. The medical association representative particularly praised the "as always constructive climate of discussion". "Out of respect for the committees of the Medical Association and the still outstanding coordination between the umbrella organization and the insurance providers, we can only announce the result once it has been finalized," said Wutscher, who also expects it to be finalized "in the near future".
Currently offered as a private service by the doctor
Until the end of March, tests in doctors' surgeries in suspected corona cases were free of charge for those affected, with the federal government covering the costs until then. A positive coronavirus test is a prerequisite for high-risk patients to be eligible for the antiviral medication Paxlovid, for example. A Covid test is currently offered by doctors to their patients as a private service. A reimbursement of five euros per test can be claimed from the health insurance fund.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.