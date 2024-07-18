After the outing
Alonso on Schumi: “It’s great that he feels good”
The German ex-racing driver and TV pundit Ralf Schumacher has received a lot of encouragement from Formula 1 for his outing as being in a homosexual relationship, for example from Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso ...
However, there is still a lot of room for improvement, emphasized record world champion Hamilton on Thursday before the Hungarian Grand Prix in Mogyorod near Budapest. "He obviously hasn't felt comfortable saying it in the past," explained the Briton. "It's not a new thing."
Ralf Schumacher made his homosexuality public in an Instagram post last weekend. The younger brother of F1 legend Michael Schumacher celebrated six victories himself in 180 starts in the premier class of motorsport between 1997 and 2007.
Until 2015, the now 49-year-old was married to Cora Schumacher; their son David (22) is also a racing driver and lives with his father in Salzburg.
According to a family spokesperson, Ralf Schumacher and his partner Etienne were "overwhelmed" by the many positive reactions. They can now take the step "without having to be afraid", said Hamilton.
"This shows the times we live in and the changes." However, there is still a lot to do - not least in Hungary. Hamilton and his then rival Sebastian Vettel had already criticized the repressive anti-LGBTIQ legislation there in 2021.
Ralf Schumacher will also be present at the Grand Prix on the outskirts of Budapest this weekend as a pundit for the TV channel Sky - now the most prominent openly homosexual person in the paddock.
"Total support from me, and I'm sure from the whole Formula 1 community as well," said Fernando Alonso, who, like Hamilton, raced against the younger Schumacher brother in his early years. "It's great that he's feeling good and we're happy for him."
