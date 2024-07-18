Vorteilswelt
After fierce criticism

“F*** off!” Spears messes with the Osbournes

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 09:12

Don't mess with Britney Spears! Ozzy Osbourne has now found this out for himself. Because he blasphemed about the singer's Instagram videos, the 42-year-old has now fired back sharply.

In the Osbournes podcast, family patriarch Ozzy scolded Britney Spears' Instagram videos. He said he was "sick and tired" of constantly having to watch a half-naked singer dancing. She just "felt sorry" for the singer, daughter Kelly continued.

"Fuck off!!!"
But the shock rocker and his family had done the blasphemy calculation without the "pop princess". She now launched a bitter counterattack on her profile.

"I'm going to do a photoshoot with Kate (Beckinsale, note) and tell the Osbourne family, who are the most boring family known to mankind, to kindly fuck off!!!" Spears ranted.

Britney sided with the British actress, who only recently defended herself on Instagram, saying that Beckinsale, like her, had been subjected to numerous hate comments recently. The 50-year-old is a "badass" because she posts what she wants and not just "age-appropriate content".

"Knows what it feels like to be judged"
"I know how it feels to be judged," Spears added, "but I think it's important to help each other." 

Kate Beckinsale has also had to listen to a lot of hate comments recently. Now she has received unexpected support from Britney Spears. (Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision)
Kate Beckinsale has also had to listen to a lot of hate comments recently. Now she has received unexpected support from Britney Spears.
(Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision)

Just recently, Kate Beckinsale also fired back at her haters on Instagram, who had criticized the actress for being far too thin. She had "lost a lot of weight very quickly from stress and grief", the "Underworld" beauty scolded. The reason was the death of her stepfather and her mother's cancer.

"Vomited huge amounts of blood"
As a result, she vomited "huge amounts of blood", which "burned a hole in my oesophagus". She was in hospital for weeks as a result.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
