Trieste coffee roaster Roberto Hausbrandt is dead

Trieste has thus lost the last heir to the family that founded the famous coffee roasting company, the daily newspaper "Il Piccolo" reported on Thursday. Roberto's grandfather Hermann, a former commander in the Austrian merchant navy from Graz, had founded the company "H. Hausbrandt" in Trieste in 1892. Hausbrandt was the first company to package roasted coffee in sealed metal containers and market it in this way. By 1907, the company had already become a large coffee roasting and tea trading company.