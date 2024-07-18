Vorteilswelt
Thanks to Raab!

Elton: New Saturday night show after ProSieben exit

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 11:00

After his involuntary exit from "Schlag den Star", Elton has a new job - with RTL! The presenter is returning to the screens with the Saturday evening show "Eltons 12". And he has his former "TV Total" boss to thank for this ...

comment0 Kommentare

You just want to play! But in this brand new game show from the pen of TV mastermind Stefan Raab, the participants get it "full on the twelve", hosted by audience favorite Elton. The new show highlight will be commented on by Frank "Buschi" Buschmann. 

"Everything we love about action game shows"
"This show has everything we love about action game shows! Nerve-wracking tension, sweat and pain! And the best thing is that I don't have to go through it myself - luckily I only get to host the madness!" said a delighted Elton about his TV comeback.

Stefan Raab and his show intern Elton are teaming up again. (Bild: picturedesk.com/GAJANIN,GORAN / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Stefan Raab and his show intern Elton are teaming up again.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/GAJANIN,GORAN / Action Press / picturedesk.com)

In a total of six shows, twelve celebrities will compete against each other in games specially designed for the show. The challenges range from delicate handicrafts and tricky brainwork to breathtaking sports competitions on a huge playing field.

Real all-rounders are required here, not mere specialists. Only the right sensitivity, the best tactics and, above all, a strong play instinct will lead to victory.

United by common ground 
And there is another important fact that unites the fighting dozen. They all have something very special in common, such as a TV format, a profession or a passion. This unites them as a group, but in the game they are individual fighters. They duel one-on-one in two rounds and only the winners progress.

The top three then compete against each other in the final. The winner of the evening will receive a whopping 100,000 euros in prize money at the end.

Production of "Elton's 12" will start in the fall, with broadcasting planned for the winter.

