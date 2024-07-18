First trailer
“EA Sports FC 25” brings gameplay innovations
Raiders became Twix, Twitter became X and EA Sports' popular soccer simulation FIFA finally became EA Sports FC after a dispute with the soccer association of the same name. The latest edition will be released on PC and consoles at the end of September and promises several gameplay innovations.
For example, EA Sports FC 25 introduces Rush, a new 5v5 experience that uses the same game controls and soccer-like mechanics as the 11v11 matches. In the new mode, you team up as a group of four players and enter the pitch with an AI-controlled goalkeeper.
FC IQ also introduces an overhaul of the tactical fundamentals in each 11v11 match, according to EA, by offering greater strategic control, while a new AI model based on real-world data from some of the best teams in soccer is designed to influence players' tactics through new player roles.
An overhaul of team tactics and more realistic collective movement modernized positioning on the pitch, changing the way each team plays - based on their real-life style of play - and providing more variety from game to game, the publisher promises.
Equal rights at last
In career mode, fans are at the center of the biggest events in the world of soccer thanks to the live starting points, such as taking over a club after the first half of a season or a change of coach. In addition, women's soccer will be integrated into Career Mode for the first time this year, "bringing parity with men's soccer in all game modes," according to EA.
EA Sports FC 25 will be officially released on September 27 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.
