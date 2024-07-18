Plakolm calls for a ban on genital pictures

400,000 euros for child protection

Plakolm has now announced 400,000 euros for child protection. The money will go to associations that take protective measures and can still submit applications until October 15. Funding will be provided, for example, for appropriate further training, the development of concepts or strengthening the media skills of children and young people. "We want to use the attention now that the child protection campaign is still present and still hanging in many places such as train stations," said the 29-year-old.