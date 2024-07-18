"Dick-pic paragraph"
Plakolm calls for a ban on genital pictures
State Secretary for Youth Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) has accused the Ministry of Justice of being inactive when it comes to digital sexual harassment. She spoke out in favor of a ban on unsolicited genital images, so-called "dick pics".
"It can't be that difficult to apply a law to digital sexual harassment, because in the analog world, it's completely logical that it's forbidden if I show someone (...) my genitals and harass them with them," said Plakolm. A ban on unsolicited genital images would have to be established via criminal law; the politician is not in favor of an administrative solution. The Greens had proposed the latter. "That would be like a parking ticket, which is completely trivializing."
In May, the Council of the European Union agreed on a comprehensive law to protect against violence, which also provides for a ban on unsolicited penis images. The member states have three years to transpose the regulation into national law.
400,000 euros for child protection
Plakolm has now announced 400,000 euros for child protection. The money will go to associations that take protective measures and can still submit applications until October 15. Funding will be provided, for example, for appropriate further training, the development of concepts or strengthening the media skills of children and young people. "We want to use the attention now that the child protection campaign is still present and still hanging in many places such as train stations," said the 29-year-old.
The State Secretary for Youth is running in second place behind Chancellor Nehammer on the ÖVP federal list for the National Council elections. Her mandate is considered secure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
