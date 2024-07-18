Played against Messi
Bundesliga relegated team tinkers with transfer coup
What's going on at Lustenau's Austria? It seems that the relegated Bundesliga club has landed a big fish and is about to sign a player from the French top league. It is unclear what will happen with Namory Cisse - according to sporting director Papaleo, there have been no official inquiries so far.
The renowned French sports newspaper L'Equipe reports that Sacha Delaye is set to sign a two-year contract in Lustenau. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder comes from Ligue 1 club Montpellier HSC and is set to move on a free transfer despite having a valid contract. In return, Montpellier will receive a percentage in the event of a resale.
Delaye made a total of 23 appearances in Ligue 1 and played 73 minutes against PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Ángel Di María and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on May 14, 2022. PSG won 4:0. The lively midfielder, who is only 1.71 meters tall, was loaned out to Le Puyt Foot last season. Austria sporting director Mirco Papaleo did not want to comment on the impending transfer.
What about Cisse?
Namory Cisse was back in training yesterday after missing the test match against Winterthur due to a minor operation. The sporting director knows nothing about a possible move to Plymouth-Argyle or FC Millwall, as reported by the English media. "I haven't had any official inquiries so far." As far as the current squad plans are concerned, three attacking players - one of whom would be Delaye - and possibly a defender are to be added. Papaleo is very pleased with the signings so far. "They are all super players who love playing here. But it's clear that the team has to get to know each other and really come together."
