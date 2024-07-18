Bundesliga relegated team tinkers with transfer coup

What about Cisse?

Namory Cisse was back in training yesterday after missing the test match against Winterthur due to a minor operation. The sporting director knows nothing about a possible move to Plymouth-Argyle or FC Millwall, as reported by the English media. "I haven't had any official inquiries so far." As far as the current squad plans are concerned, three attacking players - one of whom would be Delaye - and possibly a defender are to be added. Papaleo is very pleased with the signings so far. "They are all super players who love playing here. But it's clear that the team has to get to know each other and really come together."