Two kilos of amphetamine

Police officer awaits sentence after ordering drugs

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 08:30

A 34-year-old police officer and his "ex" have already had to go to court several times because he allegedly ordered large quantities of drugs for himself, his ex-partner, family members and acquaintances on the Darknet, and ultimately even investigated himself. Today, on the third day of the trial, a verdict will finally be reached. 

He is a police officer at a post plagued by staff shortages, she is a qualified psychiatric nurse. In addition to a heavy workload and several "clients", the two also shared a preferred method of stress relief: the 34-year-old is alleged to have ordered two kilos of amphetamine and around 200 grams of ecstasy from the darknet for himself and his wife as well as family members and acquaintances between 2017 and 2023.

Investigated against himself
Even more explosive: A shipment under a false name to the now suspended officer's home address was discovered. The police officer took over the investigation himself and then, according to the public prosecutor, replaced the confiscated drugs with creatine powder, a legal muscle-building agent, on the way to the detention center. He even ordered a package of drugs to be sent to a postbox at his own office.

Treacherous chats
There were also lots of innuendos and thinly veiled conversations about drugs, deliveries and handovers in chats. The police officer had also sent personal details or even entire files to his ex and other acquaintances. The police officer had also falsified a driving license loss confirmation for his brother, who had had to give up his driving license due to drugs, as well as some coronavirus documents. Finally, the leaked police internals also included a nude photo of a minor. 

On Thursday, after ten witnesses were heard on the last day of the trial on May 28, a verdict is now to be reached for the two in the jury courtroom of the Wels Regional Court. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
