Police officer awaits sentence after ordering drugs

Treacherous chats

There were also lots of innuendos and thinly veiled conversations about drugs, deliveries and handovers in chats. The police officer had also sent personal details or even entire files to his ex and other acquaintances. The police officer had also falsified a driving license loss confirmation for his brother, who had had to give up his driving license due to drugs, as well as some coronavirus documents. Finally, the leaked police internals also included a nude photo of a minor.