"It's nice to be a part of it," enthused onlooker Doris Ohneberg on the opening day. As a "true Seebrünzler", she is particularly proud of her home town and couldn't resist being there in front of the festival hall. Eva Graf from Wolfurt also praised the proximity to the celebrities and artists: "Culture is brought to the people. Everyone can watch and move around freely." Neo-retiree Reimar Blum came to Symphonikerplatz for the first time as an onlooker and was impressed by the many elegantly dressed people. He and his wife regularly attend the performances: "I really like this stage set. We already have tickets and are prepared for any weather."