Society and onlookers

“Culture is brought to the people”

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 16:25

The premiere year of a "Spiel auf dem See" performance is always particularly exciting - and of course a social highlight. The "Krone" mingled with the onlookers at the opening.

"It's nice to be a part of it," enthused onlooker Doris Ohneberg on the opening day. As a "true Seebrünzler", she is particularly proud of her home town and couldn't resist being there in front of the festival hall. Eva Graf from Wolfurt also praised the proximity to the celebrities and artists: "Culture is brought to the people. Everyone can watch and move around freely." Neo-retiree Reimar Blum came to Symphonikerplatz for the first time as an onlooker and was impressed by the many elegantly dressed people. He and his wife regularly attend the performances: "I really like this stage set. We already have tickets and are prepared for any weather."

Federal President Van der Bellen and Doris Schmidauer were very approachable.
Federal President Van der Bellen and Doris Schmidauer were very approachable.
(Bild: mathis.studio)
State Councillor Tittler and Governor Markus Wallner with Sonja welcomed their government colleagues from Liechtenstein.
State Councillor Tittler and Governor Markus Wallner with Sonja welcomed their government colleagues from Liechtenstein.
(Bild: mathis.studio)
Hans-Peter Metzler with Kathrin Cometto.
Hans-Peter Metzler with Kathrin Cometto.
(Bild: mathis.studio)
Lilli Paasikivi (in green) from Finland will be the artistic director of the Bregenz Festival from 2025.
Lilli Paasikivi (in green) from Finland will be the artistic director of the Bregenz Festival from 2025.
(Bild: mathis.studio)

Courage to use color and special designs
The unique ambience also inspired the invited guests and politicians, such as the mayor of Bludenz, Simon Tschann - he is hoping for good weather for the next four weeks, as "it has already rained enough this year". Former First Lady Ilga Sausgruber is a self-confessed opera fan and knows how important the festival is for our region. She didn't have to think twice about her outfit in shimmering shades of green and blue. Her eleven-year-old grandson had already said to her that morning: "Grandma, you're as colorful as a parrot."

A selfie always works.
A selfie always works.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)
The Wälder Juppe is of course a must at the festival.
The Wälder Juppe is of course a must at the festival.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)
Illustrious festival guests from Bregenz.
Illustrious festival guests from Bregenz.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)
Designer Maiken Kloser (center) was very impressed by the festive outfits.
Designer Maiken Kloser (center) was very impressed by the festive outfits.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)
The Reinbachers are regular guests at the Bregenz Festival.
The Reinbachers are regular guests at the Bregenz Festival.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

Festival guests have the courage to wear color and special designs anyway, as designer Maiken Kloser testifies: "The festival opening is Vorarlberg's opera ball. Everyone dresses up." It's not far to Teresa Vogl, who hosted the Ball der Bälle in Vienna and is now also commentating on the broadcast of "Freischütz" on ORF 2: "The new version makes this opera so much more contemporary and tangible. I wouldn't have thought that something like this was possible, but director Philipp Stölzl has done a great job." Petra Kreuzer, Vice-President of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce, was also excited about the new interpretation.

Sandra Zech
Sandra Zech
