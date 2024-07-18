Krone.at live ticker
Was it murder? Day two of the trial in the Leon case
After the opening on Wednesday, the second day of the murder trial in the case of Leon (6) is scheduled for today. A number of witnesses will be heard - above all the mother of the deceased boy and wife of the accused. As is well known, she is firmly committed to her husband and, according to the defense, "not a piece of paper" fits between the two of them.
- The murder trial in the Leon case began on Wednesday amid great media interest. The accused father (39) pleaded not guilty. The public prosecutor, however, was convinced of the man's guilt.
- Today, Thursday, is the second of a total of three scheduled trial dates. A verdict is expected on August 1.
- On Sunday, August 28, 2022, six-year-old Leon was found dead on a sandbank in the Kitzbüheler Ache. Leon's dad was arrested at the end of February 2023. Murder charges were brought this April.
Read the most important developments from the jury courtroom in the krone.at live ticker:
Verdict expected on August 1
In view of the considerable scope of the trial, three dates were set in advance for the jury trial. The third and final day of the trial is August 1. The verdict is expected there - as things stand at present.
The trial is being conducted with great media interest. Never before have so many journalists been present at the Innsbruck Regional Court. They come from Austria and abroad.
