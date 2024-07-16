Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Scandal over boozy performance

Embarrassing! US singer embarrasses herself before MLB show

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 22:49

Unbelievable, but true: Ingrid Andress may have been known primarily in the country music industry or for her surname similarity with Urusula Andress, the first ever "Bond girl", but she has now become sadly famous for her singing! Because in the ranking of the most bizarre vocal interludes before the start of baseball games, her Monday rendition in Texas now occupies a top spot ...

comment0 Kommentare

In the USA, it is quite common for the "Star-Spangled Banner" to be played or sung before major sporting events. This time, the honor of introducing the "MLB Home Run Derby" with the time-honored anthem was bestowed on Andress, a 32-year-old who actually earns her living as a country musician ...

Right from the start, the US-American barely hit a note correctly, and even with well-meaning consideration of any creative considerations on Andress' part, the singing remained at best off-key. The discomfort of the spectators in the stands and the athletes on the field was clear to see, with incredulous amazement and discreet murmurs filling the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, normally home to the Texas Rangers.

"My ears are bleeding!"
Mockery and malice also quickly poured down on singer Andress online, with Twitter and YouTube, for example, being used to dish it out. "Please never allow her to sing again!" or "That was the worst performance of the US anthem ever!" or "My ears are bleeding!" are just some of the sometimes very flowery negative comments ...

Andress herself has since apologized for her singing - and blamed the unsuccessful performance on the fact that she was drunk. "It wasn't me last night," Andress said on Twitter. "I apologize to the MLB, the fans and the entire country I love so much!" She now wants to go to rehab and seek help there ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf