Scandal over boozy performance
Embarrassing! US singer embarrasses herself before MLB show
Unbelievable, but true: Ingrid Andress may have been known primarily in the country music industry or for her surname similarity with Urusula Andress, the first ever "Bond girl", but she has now become sadly famous for her singing! Because in the ranking of the most bizarre vocal interludes before the start of baseball games, her Monday rendition in Texas now occupies a top spot ...
In the USA, it is quite common for the "Star-Spangled Banner" to be played or sung before major sporting events. This time, the honor of introducing the "MLB Home Run Derby" with the time-honored anthem was bestowed on Andress, a 32-year-old who actually earns her living as a country musician ...
Right from the start, the US-American barely hit a note correctly, and even with well-meaning consideration of any creative considerations on Andress' part, the singing remained at best off-key. The discomfort of the spectators in the stands and the athletes on the field was clear to see, with incredulous amazement and discreet murmurs filling the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, normally home to the Texas Rangers.
"My ears are bleeding!"
Mockery and malice also quickly poured down on singer Andress online, with Twitter and YouTube, for example, being used to dish it out. "Please never allow her to sing again!" or "That was the worst performance of the US anthem ever!" or "My ears are bleeding!" are just some of the sometimes very flowery negative comments ...
Andress herself has since apologized for her singing - and blamed the unsuccessful performance on the fact that she was drunk. "It wasn't me last night," Andress said on Twitter. "I apologize to the MLB, the fans and the entire country I love so much!" She now wants to go to rehab and seek help there ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
