Philipsen wins last flat stage ++ Girmay crashes

Gachignard's solo escape was doomed to failure

Chris Harper (Jayco) and Maxim van Gils (Lotto) were the next two riders to abandon before the start due to coronavirus infections. Temperatures of over 30 degrees and a sometimes annoying headwind prevented the breakaway riders from trying their luck. A solo escape by Frenchman Thomas Gachignard 92 kilometers before the finish was doomed to failure. There will be no further chance of a bunch sprint due to the Olympic Games. Instead of continuing north towards Paris, the peloton will ride through the Alps to Nice in the coming days. The most important race in the world will end there on Sunday with an individual time trial.