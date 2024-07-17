Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shading without trees

How cool plants help combat the heat in the city

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 09:15

Nature knows no boundaries! This is precisely why more climbing plants are now to proliferate everywhere thanks to an ecological campaign by the state of Lower Austria and develop their deep-rooted cooling effect.

comment0 Kommentare

The effects of climate change are increasingly being felt in Lower Austria. In urban areas in particular, rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves are leading to major challenges for the population. "But we are keeping a cool head in the face of this global warming," assures Johanna Mikl-Leitner, head of the province.

Zitat Icon

"Plants4cooling" aims to improve the microclimate with special plantings and other greening measures.

Niederösterreichs Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner

The "Plants4Cooling" project was rooted in the environmental movement "Nature in the Garden". The botanists' declared aim: to use the cooling effect of plants on the local microclimate and thus contribute to improving the quality of life for everyone in the town.

Garden experts Christa Lackner and Matthias Wobornik - pictured here with the provincial governor - now want to fight the sweltering heat with "cool" climbing plants. (Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)
Garden experts Christa Lackner and Matthias Wobornik - pictured here with the provincial governor - now want to fight the sweltering heat with "cool" climbing plants.
(Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)

This is a cross-border Interreg project together with a partner organization in the Czech Republic. The "heat battle" with special climbing plants as allies on the facades is therefore not only raging in the Waldviertel and Weinviertel, but also in the regions of South Moravia, South Bohemia and Vysočina in our northern neighboring country.

Alternatives where trees don't grow
According to the managing directors of Natur im Garten, Christa Lackner and Matthias Wobornik, urban field and corridor areas are mainly densely built-up streets and other urban concrete jungles, where it is unfortunately no longer architecturally possible to plant trees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf