Shading without trees
How cool plants help combat the heat in the city
Nature knows no boundaries! This is precisely why more climbing plants are now to proliferate everywhere thanks to an ecological campaign by the state of Lower Austria and develop their deep-rooted cooling effect.
The effects of climate change are increasingly being felt in Lower Austria. In urban areas in particular, rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves are leading to major challenges for the population. "But we are keeping a cool head in the face of this global warming," assures Johanna Mikl-Leitner, head of the province.
"Plants4cooling" aims to improve the microclimate with special plantings and other greening measures.
Niederösterreichs Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
The "Plants4Cooling" project was rooted in the environmental movement "Nature in the Garden". The botanists' declared aim: to use the cooling effect of plants on the local microclimate and thus contribute to improving the quality of life for everyone in the town.
This is a cross-border Interreg project together with a partner organization in the Czech Republic. The "heat battle" with special climbing plants as allies on the facades is therefore not only raging in the Waldviertel and Weinviertel, but also in the regions of South Moravia, South Bohemia and Vysočina in our northern neighboring country.
Alternatives where trees don't grow
According to the managing directors of Natur im Garten, Christa Lackner and Matthias Wobornik, urban field and corridor areas are mainly densely built-up streets and other urban concrete jungles, where it is unfortunately no longer architecturally possible to plant trees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.